Forest officer shot dead by poachers during a raid in the early hours of Saturday in Dhenkanal

A forest officer was allegedly shot dead by poachers during a raid in the early hours of Saturday in Dhenkanal district, about 150km from the state capital. The deceased has been identified as Prahallad Pradhan, a forester posted in the Hindol forest range.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal hunting, Pradhan led a 15-member team to Rajmohanpur forest in the Hindol range. As the team cordoned off the area, the poachers reportedly opened fire. Pradhan was hit in the stomach and critically injured. He was rushed to Hindol health centre and later shifted to Angul Medical College, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Divisional forest officer (DFO), Dhenkanal, Sumit Kar, said: “The team encountered the poachers during patrolling. A close confrontation ensued, and the gang suddenly fired at the officers. Forester Pradhan sustained a gunshot wound and could not survive despite efforts to save him. Four poachers have been arrested and four firearms seized.”

Pradhan had joined the forest department in 2009 and was known for his dedication to duty. “He had received an award for outstanding performance. He was killed while protecting our forests. We urge the government to declare him a martyr,” said Birendra Dehury, president of the Anul zone forest employees association.