Flight operations at Srinagar airport resume after fog-led disruption

Flight operations at the Srinagar airport resumed after dense fog that had engulfed parts of Kashmir hit air traffic to and from the valley for several hours on Saturday, officials said.

Operations resumed after the morning's first flight landed at 11:13 am, they said.

Air traffic was restored after the visibility improved.

Flight operations were going on normally after some delays, the officials said.

A thick layer of fog engulfed Kashmir, including Srinagar, in the morning, resulting in poor visibility.

The poor visibility affected operations at the airport for a few hours and led to the morning flights being delayed, the officials said.

This was the second consecutive morning of fog affecting flight operations at the Srinagar airport.

On Friday, morning flights were delayed while one was diverted due to low visibility. Operations resumed around noon after the visibility had improved.

