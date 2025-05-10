Five terrorists India’s Operation Sindoor killed: One got Pakistani Army guard of honour

India on Saturday released details of five terrorists neutralised in Operation Sindoor, the May 7 pre-dawn strikes that were a payback for the terrorist massacre in Pahalgam on April 22.

Among those killed were terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), two of the most prominent organisations linked to attacks in Jammu & Kashmir, state-run Doordarshan reported.

Mudassar Khadian Khas (Abu Jundal)

Mudassar Khadian Khas, also known by his aliases Abu Jundal, was a senior member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

He was in charge of Markaz Taiba in Muridke, a crucial centre for Lashkar. Following his death from the Indian strikes, he was given a guard of honour at his funeral by the Pakistan Army.

Wreaths were laid at his funeral on behalf of both the Pakistan Army chief and the Punjab chief minister Maryam Nawaz. Mudassar’s funeral prayer, held at a government school, was led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a designated global terrorist and senior leader of the terrorist organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD).

A serving Pakistani Lt. General and the inspector general of Pakistani Punjab police attended the funeral.

Hafiz Muhammed Jameel

Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, another key figure from Jaish-e-Mohammed, was killed in the strikes.

He was the eldest brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar, the founder of JeM. Jameel was in charge of Markaz Subhan Allah, located in Bahawalpur, a center known for radicalizing youth and fundraising activities.

His role in advancing JeM’s agenda and influence across Pakistan, particularly in the context of his involvement in the indoctrination of young recruits, made him a high-priority target for India.

Mohammad Yusuf Azhar (Ustad Ji)

Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, widely known by his aliases Ustad Ji, Mohd Salim, and Ghosi Sahab. Azhar, was a brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar and played a pivotal role in JeM operations, specifically in weapons training.

He had been involved in several high-profile terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir, including the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in 1999.

His death is seen as a significant blow to JeM, as Azhar was a key figure in the operational strategy of the organization.

Khalid (Abu Akasha)

Khalid, known by his alias Abu Akasha, was another terrorist linked to the Lashkar. His involvement in multiple attacks across Jammu & Kashmir, particularly in weapons smuggling from Afghanistan, marked him as a critical member of the Lashkar network.

Senior Pakistani military officials and the deputy commissioner of Faisalabad attended Khalid’s funeral in Faisalabad.

Mohammad Hassan Khan

Mohammad Hassan Khan, son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri, a top operational commander of JeM in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was also among those killed.

Hassan played a significant role in coordinating terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir, assisting in both logistics and planning. His father’s influence within the JeM made Hassan an important figure.

