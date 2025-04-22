'My husband was shot': Terror attack in J&K's Pahalgam leaves 12 tourists injured

At least 12 tourists were injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The attack took place at Baisaran, a meadow accessible only by foot or ponies, where a group of tourists had gone visiting this morning, they said.

Preliminary reports indicate that unidentified assailants targeted the tourists during a trekking expedition. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the attack occurred at approximately 2:30pm. The security has been beefed up in Pahalgam and forces have rushed to cordon off the area.

According to an eyewitness, unidentified gunmen opened fire on the tourists from close range, resulting in injuries to several persons.

"My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack," a woman survivor told PTI over phone.

The woman did not identify herself but pleaded for help in evacuating the injured to the hospital.

Authorities pressed a chopper into service for the evacuation of the injured, the officials said, adding some of the wounded were brought down from the meadows by local people on their ponies.

A doctor at the Pahalgam hospital said 12 injured tourists were admitted there and the condition of all of them was stable.

A little earlier, security forces rushed to Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam tourist town after sounds of gunfire were heard, a senior police official said here.

The attackers were reportedly dressed in camouflage, suggesting that the incident was a deliberate and targeted assault. The area is approachable only on foot or horses, according to officials.

Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and leader of the People's Democratic Party, has sharply denounced the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which tragically killed one and injured several. Such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced. Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning. A thorough investigation is needed to bring the perpetrators to justice and examine potential security lapses. Ensuring visitor safety is paramount, and steps must be taken to prevent future attacks. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," she wrote on X.

The incident comes when Kashmir is witnessing a surge in tourist arrivals after reeling under militancy for years. It also coincides with the ongoing nationwide registration for this year’s Amarnath Yatra. The 38-day pilgrimage is scheduled to commence on July 3, following two different paths: the 48-kilometer Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter, yet more challenging, 14-kilometer Baltal route in Ganderbal district.