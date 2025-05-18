MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 18 May 2025

Fire at textile mill kills factory owner, toddler grandson and four workers in Maharashtra

Fire broke out early Sunday at Central Textile Mills in Solapur MIDC; suspected short circuit blamed

PTI Published 18.05.25, 07:01 PM
Smoke billows after fire broke out at a factory, at MIDC area in Solapur,

Smoke billows after fire broke out at a factory, at MIDC area in Solapur, PTI

Eight persons, including three women and a child, were killed in a massive fire at a factory in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Sunday, officials said.

Prima facie, a short in the circuit triggered the blaze around 3:45 am at Central Textile Mills situated on the Akkalkot Road in Solapur MIDC, around 400 km from Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased individuals include the factory owner, identified as Haji Usman Hasanbhai Mansuri, three members of his family including his one-and-a-half-year old grandson, and four workers.

An official said the deceased individuals included three women.

Due to the intensity of the blaze, it took five to six hours for Fire Brigade personnel to control the raging flames.

Fire fighting operations are underway at the spot, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Not our opinion’: Ashoka University distances itself from views of professor Mahmudabad

Haryana State Commission for Women had issued a notice to Mahmudabad on May 12, alleging that his comments ‘disparaged women officers in the Indian Armed Forces’ and promoted ‘communal disharmony’
Jairam Ramesh.
Quote left Quote right

The cruellest and vilest impulses of the Modi government were on display during the pandemic

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT