Fashion show ‘fire’ in icy Gulmarg: Kashmir government launches probe into 'obscene' show at hotel

Outrage at a “semi-nude” outdoor fashion show in snowy Gulmarg has had the Omar Abdullah government and the organisers scurrying for cover, with the chief minister promising strict action if rules were violated.

The organisers have tendered an unconditional apology for the March 7 fashion show, hosted by a private hotel in Gulmarg.

Kashmir reacted with indignation at the event not only because of the models’ revealing attires but also because it was held in the holy month of Ramzan.

Videos of the event were circulating since Sunday, attracting condemnation from politicians, religious scholars and ordinary civilians. Many critics targeted the National Conference government as the tourism ministry falls in its domain.

Shivan and Narresh, the fashion designers who organised the fashion show, apologised in a post on X.

“We deeply regret any hurt caused by our recent presentation in Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramzan. Our sole intention was to celebrate creativity and the ski and apr(e)s-ski lifestyle, without any desire to offend anyone or any religious sentiments,” they wrote.

The designers said: “Respect for all cultures and traditions is at our heart, and we acknowledge the concerns raised. We sincerely apologise for any unintended discomfort and appreciate the feedback from our community. We remain committed to being more mindful and respectful.”

At the Assembly, members expressed concern over the show. Omar told the House that his government had no role in organising it and promised action if rules were shown to have been violated.

He said shows that hurt local sensitivities had no place in Kashmir and that an inquiry had been ordered.

“People are not wrong (in expressing outrage). It is obvious those who organised the show have not used their brains. They did not think about the sentiments of the people, not even where they were doing it and what was its timing,” Omar said.

“Some people are saying what happened should not happen in the holy month of Ramzan. I say that what I saw there should not happen on any day of the year. I want to make it clear that the government had no role in it. It is a private party, organised privately, in a private hotel (and) invitations were distributed privately.”

Omar said the organisers had not sought permission from the government and that no government infrastructure was used.

“But, still, the administration has been told to conduct investigations and that if there was anything illegal, and if need be, hand it over to police. Police will also do its investigations…. If rules were violated, there will be strict action.”

People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti was unrelenting, saying that merely labelling the show as a “private” event was not enough.

“Deeply troubling to witness vulgar images from the recent fashion show in Gulmarg. The fact that such an event which descended into an indecent spectacle took place during the sacred month of Ramzan is nothing short of shocking. It is deplorable that private hoteliers are allowed to promote such vulgarity through these events, which blatantly contradict our cultural values,” she said.

“The government cannot simply absolve itself ofresponsibility by labellingthis a private affair. Shrugging off accountability could pave the way for more such events, ultimately inflicting severe damage on our cultureand society.”

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq underlined that an “obscene fashion show” was organised in the holy month.

“How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its Sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people? Those involved should be immediately held accountable,” he said.