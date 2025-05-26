MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Eye on Pakistani terrorists sneak-in at Nepal line, Centre directs SSB to deploy more soldiers

Sources in the Union home ministry say the paramilitary force has been put on heightened alert in the wake of the intelligence inputs

Our Special Correspondent Published 26.05.25, 06:39 AM
The India-Nepal border at Panitanki in Darjeeling district

The India-Nepal border at Panitanki in Darjeeling district File picture

The Centre has directed the Sashastra Seema Bal, the paramilitary force guarding the India-Nepal frontier, to deploy more soldiers and set up additional outposts following an intelligence alert on possible infiltration by suspected Pakistani terrorists through the open border.

Sources in the Union home ministry said the SSB had been put on heightened alert in the wake of the intelligence inputs.

“The move to increase deployment has been prompted by recent intelligence reports indicating that Pakistan may retaliate by pushing in terror modules through the porous border India shares with Nepal. The SSB top brass has been asked to remain vigilant along the frontier and intensify patrolling to thwart any possible infiltration
attempt,” said a ministry official.

The SSB has been directed to keep a close watch on the movement of people along the border.

“Pakistan-based terror operatives may try to exploit the open border route to
sneak into India following the ongoing crackdown against terrorists along the India-Pakistan frontier in Jammu and Kashmir,” the official said.

Sources in the SSB said security had been tightened along the border and the force was carrying out thorough checking at all crossing points, with enhanced screening of every individual coming in from Nepal.

“Over 2,000 personnel have been deployed exclusively for carrying out intensive combing operations along the forests bordering Nepal. Additional border posts are being set up to ensure round-the-clock patrolling along the frontier,” said an SSB official.

The India-Nepal border spans approximately 1,750km and touches Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Sikkim.

Last week, India and Nepal conducted a joint patrol along the international border following inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists in the neighbouring country. Personnel from the SSB and the Armed Police Force (APF) of Nepal carried out the joint search in the dense forests of the no-man’s land between the two
countries.

In the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Nepal had iterated its firm opposition to terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations” and expressed solidarity with India.

“Nepal shall not allow any inimical forces to use its soil against its neighbouring countries,” it had said in a statement.

The neighbouring country had condemned the Pahalgam massacre, which claimed the lives of 26 people including a Nepali national.

India-Nepal Border Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Pahalgam Terror Attack
