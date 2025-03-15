MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 15 March 2025

Explosion outside Amritsar temple sparks panic; CCTV shows two suspects fleeing

CCTV footage of the incident shows two unidentified persons coming to the Thakur Dwar temple on a motorcycle; After waiting for a few seconds, one of them throws some explosive material towards the temple and then they flee the spot

PTI Published 15.03.25, 12:26 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture.

An explosion took place outside a temple in Amritsar, damaging its walls and shattering its window panes, officials said on Saturday.

While no one was hurt in the incident, it has caused panic among the residents in the Khandwala area of Amritsar.

ADVERTISEMENT

CCTV footage of the incident shows two unidentified persons coming to the Thakur Dwar temple on a motorcycle. After waiting for a few seconds, one of them throws some explosive material towards the temple and then they flee the spot.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police were informed about the incident around 2 am by the temple priest. He said he and other senior officials reached the spot.

Bhullar said police teams were trying to trace the men involved in the blast and added that they would soon be nabbed.

A forensic team has collected samples from the spot, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Notably, there have been many incidents of explosions targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the past four months.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Explosion
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US: Columbia arrests lead to silence among international students on college campuses

The elite New York City university has been the focus of the Trump administration's effort to deport foreigners who took part in pro-Palestinian demonstrations at colleges last year
Quote left Quote right

After popcorn, it is now the turn of donuts to get afflicted by GSTitis

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT