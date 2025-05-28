Even Shashi Tharoor falls prey to auto-correct: In Panama, Kashmiri shawl becomes ‘show’

Shashi Tharoor’s signature eloquence met an unexpected slip-up during his official visit to Panama. In his words, it's called a ‘wretched autocorrect’.

Leading a high level all-party delegation as part of India’s Operation Sindoor global outreach mission, Tharoor met the President of the National Assembly of Panama, Dana Castañeda, who was accompanied by senior members of Parliament Edwin Vergara and Julio de la Guardia (the latter a former Ambassador to India).

ADVERTISEMENT

Tharoor explained India’s mission to the President and received strong assurances of understanding and support for India’s war against terror.

But on social media, Tharoor’s well-intentioned post misfired. “After I presented her with a Kashmiri show, from the place where terror had struck...” he posted on X (formerly Twitter), referring to the gift he presented to Dana Castaneda, President of Panama’s National Assembly.

The intended word was, of course, “shawl.”

Tharoor quickly amended the typo in a follow-up post: “A Kashmiri shawl, not ‘show’! Wretched autocorrect!”, he wrote. And social media noticed it.

“Master of symbolic gestures. Thank you @ShashiTharoor for being you,” wrote one user.

Another quipped, “Happens to the best of us.”

But not all responses were benign. One post accused Tharoor of political doublespeak, calling the typo a “Freudian slip,” suggesting Kashmir was just for “show.”

Yet another user, defending Tharoor, remarked, “Sir we are educated and get this completely. Pakistanis don’t understand English so don’t bother.”

Despite the digital detour, the delegation’s agenda in Panama remained focused. The delegation conveyed India’s message of unity in the face of terrorism and press for global support.

Tharoor was joined by Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), Tejasvi Surya (BJP), Gants Harish Madhur Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), and former Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Sandhu. The multi-party team visited the Indian Cultural Centre and offered prayers at a local temple.

Spotlight on inter-faith solidarity

Tharoor later highlighted the interfaith solidarity online. “It was moving to see our Muslim colleague Sarfaraz Ahmad join his Hindu and Sikh colleagues at the temple,” he wrote. Quoting Ahmad’s own words, he added: “‘Jab bulane walon ko koi aitraaz nahin, toh jaane walon ko aitraaz kyon hoga?’”

At the heart of the delegation’s visit was Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7 following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Speaking to Panamanian lawmakers including Castaneda, Edwin Vergara, and Julio de la Guardia (a former ambassador to India), Tharoor explained: “We had no interest in starting a war, but we felt that a terrorist act must not go unpunished.”

“We all come from different political backgrounds and different parts of India,” Tharoor told Castaneda. “But we are united in national purpose.”

Castaneda's return gift

While the geopolitical message was solemn, the cultural diplomacy came with its own soft power gestures. The Kashmiri shawl (not show) was presented as a token from a region that has long borne the brunt of cross-border terror. In return, Castaneda gifted a warrior symbol to the Indian delegation, urging them to "fight on with determination."

Tharoor made it clear that Kashmir was non-negotiable. “They (Pakistan) have chosen repeatedly to attack us because they believe they want territory which we control,” he said. “We are not going to give it to them even if we have to pay the price that we have repeatedly paid.”

Panama, for its part, showed solidarity. The president noted that “Panama wants to stand with India in this campaign for peace”.