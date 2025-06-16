'Evacuate us before...': Indian students 'terrified' as Iran-Israel conflict escalates

The Iran-Israel conflict has now reached the fourth day and the spotlight has turned to Indian students who are caught in the throes of an escalating exchange of missiles and drones.

Raising a cry for help, an Indian student named Imtisal Mohidin told news agency ANI, "We haven't slept for three nights. I woke up at 2:30 am on Friday to loud explosions and rushed to the basement. We haven't slept since.” He is among the hundreds of Indian students currently stranded in the country.

The situation is becoming dire with explosions occurring just kilometres from student accommodations. “We are stuck inside our apartment basement. We hear blasts every night. One of the explosions was just 5km away. We haven't slept in three days," 22-year-old third-year MBBS student at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran told ANI over the phone. A native of Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, he added that the university has suspended classes and students have stopped venturing out due to the escalating violence.

Shahid Beheshti University is a popular destination among Indian medical aspirants due to its reputed and affordable MBBS program. Notably, three Iranian nuclear scientists killed in recent Israeli strikes were professors at this very institution.

Though the university remains in contact with students, many now rely primarily on guidance from the Indian Embassy in Tehran. "We request the Government of India to evacuate us before the situation worsens. The Embassy has shared helplines and is in touch, but we are frightened and need to go home," Imtisal said.

Advisory from Indian Embassy

In a recent advisory, the Indian Embassy urged all nationals and Persons of Indian Origin in Iran to remain indoors and follow updates via official channels. “We request everyone in Iran to join the below given Telegram link to receive updates on the situation from the Embassy. Kindly note that this Telegram link is ONLY for those Indian nationals who are currently in Iran,” the embassy posted on X, while also sharing emergency helpline numbers.

Faizan Nabi, a first-year MBBS student at Kerman University of Medical Sciences, confirmed that while Kerman is relatively safer than Tehran, fear is spreading rapidly. "We heard gunshots in our city today. My friends in Tehran are terrified. We were advised to store drinking water for 3-4 days. That's how bad it is," he said.

Faizan, who hails from Srinagar, added, "I've been getting 10 calls a day from my parents. The Internet is so slow that I can't even send a WhatsApp message quickly. We came here to become doctors. Now we're just trying to stay alive."

Midhat, a fourth-year MBBS student at Iran University of Medical Science, shared that the first night of the strikes was the most terrifying. "The blasts were not far — just a few kilometres away. Everyone was panicking. My family keeps checking on me. We're constantly monitoring the news," said the student from Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir.

Although the Indian Embassy is maintaining communication via WhatsApp, Midhat noted that her university hasn’t offered much support. “Most of us are scared and staying inside. We don’t know how long this will go on,” she added.

With Iranian airspace restricted and no sign of de-escalation, the students’ top priority is clear: they want to return home.

Political leaders appeal for evacuation

The growing concern has prompted political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir to call for urgent action. On Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to evacuate Indian students from the region amid the worsening Tel Aviv-Tehran conflict.

“Urgent action needed by @DrSJaishankar to evacuate J\&K students studying in Iran amid escalating tensions and volatile situation. Prioritise their safety, provide comprehensive support, and ensure their swift, secure return home,” JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra posted on X.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party also appealed to stranded students to contact the Indian Embassy. PDP leader Iltija Mufti wrote on X: “For Kashmiri students stranded in Iran, please leave a WhatsApp message or call on these Indian Embassy (@India\_in\_Iran) numbers +98 9128109115 and +98 9128109109. In case you can't get through, please tag us (@jkpdp, @YouthJKPDP) on your tweets.”

CM Omar Abdullah 'monitoring situation'

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah assured that he is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over the situation. "I'm in touch with @MEAIndia regarding the evolving situation in Iran, particularly with regard to the students from Kashmir in Tehran, Shiraz, Qom & other cities. They, in turn, are in close contact with the authorities in Iran," he posted on X.

He added that any evacuation decision would be based on real-time assessments of the ground situation. “A decision to evacuate, if necessary, will be taken based on the ground situation keeping the safety & security of these students as the primary consideration. We will keep everyone informed as the situation develops.”

Offering reassurance to worried families, he added, "As a parent I assure all the concerned parents of my government's close & continuous attention to this important developing situation."

The Indian Embassy has again advised all Indian nationals in Iran to remain alert, avoid unnecessary movement, follow its social media channels, and adhere to local safety guidelines.