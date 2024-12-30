MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 30 December 2024

ED not cooperating with CBI in bribery probe against an assistant director-rank official

CBI sleuths had raided the ED office in Shimla and accused’s residence on Thursday and recovered around Rs 1 crore, including Rs 54 lakh that he had allegedly accepted as a bribe

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Published 30.12.24, 06:12 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Enforcement Directorate officials are not cooperating with the CBI probe against an assistant director-rank official of the ED in connection with a bribery scandal, sources in the CBI said on Sunday.

CBI sleuths had raided the ED office in Shimla and the accused’s residence on Thursday and recovered around 1 crore, including 54 lakh that he had allegedly accepted as a bribe. The accused has been on the run since Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not getting enough cooperation from senior ED officials, including the accused’s supervising officers, in the ongoing probe and also in tracing him,” said a CBI official.

He said the accused officer is posted at the ED office in Shimla.

“He got a whiff of the impending raid on Thursday and fled in his car moments before our team reached the spot. We arrested his brother, a manager with a public sector bank in Delhi, while he was accepting a bribe from a businessman in connection with a three-year-old money-laundering case being investigated by the accused ED officer,” the CBI official said.

Asked about the CBI’s allegation of non-cooperation, an ED official said: “This is not true. The ED has already transferred three officials from its Shimla branch, including the accused official, to Delhi. Strict action will be taken against the absconding official.”

He said the ED had zero tolerance towards corruption.

RELATED TOPICS

Bribery Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) Enforcement Directorate (ED)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata, Buddhadeb, Manmohan, Zakir, Rashid, Benegal - dignitaries India lost in 2024

Legendary musicians to great leaders - this year has bid farewell to several luminaries from various fields
Rajnath SIngh
Quote left Quote right

Bharat faces unlucky security scenario; we need to stay vigilant against enemies

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT