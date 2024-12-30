ED not cooperating with CBI in bribery probe against an assistant director-rank official

Enforcement Directorate officials are not cooperating with the CBI probe against an assistant director-rank official of the ED in connection with a bribery scandal, sources in the CBI said on Sunday.

CBI sleuths had raided the ED office in Shimla and the accused’s residence on Thursday and recovered around ₹1 crore, including ₹54 lakh that he had allegedly accepted as a bribe. The accused has been on the run since Friday.

“We are not getting enough cooperation from senior ED officials, including the accused’s supervising officers, in the ongoing probe and also in tracing him,” said a CBI official.

He said the accused officer is posted at the ED office in Shimla.

“He got a whiff of the impending raid on Thursday and fled in his car moments before our team reached the spot. We arrested his brother, a manager with a public sector bank in Delhi, while he was accepting a bribe from a businessman in connection with a three-year-old money-laundering case being investigated by the accused ED officer,” the CBI official said.

Asked about the CBI’s allegation of non-cooperation, an ED official said: “This is not true. The ED has already transferred three officials from its Shimla branch, including the accused official, to Delhi. Strict action will be taken against the absconding official.”

He said the ED had zero tolerance towards corruption.