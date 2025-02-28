Echo of Atul Subhash as Agra techie dies by suicide, blames wife in video

A 30-year-old software industry professional in Agra died by suicide, leaving behind a video message accusing his wife of pushing him to the brink. The incident, which bears similarities to the Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash’s suicide last December, has sparked fresh debate on the effect of India’s marital laws.

Manav Sharma, a resident of Defence Colony in Agra and a manager at a tech firm in Mumbai, ended his life on February 24. Police have registered a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a complaint filed by his father, Narendra Sharma, on February 27, Manav and his wife had arrived in Agra on February 23. The FIR, as reported by news agency ANI, alleges that Manav’s wife frequently fought with him and his family both in Agra and Mumbai and repeatedly threatened to die by suicide to land him in legal trouble.

“The applicant’s son, being harassed and troubled, spoke about the activities of the daughter-in-law several times on the phone. The applicant explained to him that the marriage has just taken place and everything would be fine,” the FIR stated.

The complaint further alleges that on February 23, Manav visited his wife’s parental home in Agra where her family humiliated him. He returned home and died by suicide the following morning.

Before taking his life, Manav recorded a video on his phone, blaming his wife for his distress. In the emotional recording, he said, “Let me share my story, though it’s not unique. There are many like me. I discovered that my wife was involved with another man. But what can I do? It doesn’t matter anymore.”

He also urged authorities to consider the plight of men in troubled marriages: “If things continue this way, there will come a time when men won’t be left, when there will be no one left to take the blame.”

In the video, he also displayed self-inflicted wounds on his wrists from a previous suicide attempt. His final request was: “Even now, I ask this — please think about men. Someone, somewhere, please speak up for men. They are incredibly alone.”

Following the circulation of Manav’s video, his wife released a statement alleging that he was abusive and frequently consumed alcohol.

“He used to drink excessively and had attempted suicide multiple times. I saved him three times. He also assaulted me after drinking. I had informed my in-laws several times, but they ignored my pleas,” she stated.

Regarding the allegations of infidelity, she responded, “That was all before our marriage. Nothing happened after I married him.”

She also shared a WhatsApp chat with Manav’s sister, in which she had pleaded for help on the night of the suicide. “Didi, please do something, he will kill himself,” she wrote. The sister reportedly replied, “Leave him be, go to sleep.”

Agra assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vinayak Bhosale told PTI that Manav’s post-mortem was conducted on February 24. However, no formal complaint was initially filed. It was only after Manav’s sister discovered the video on his phone that the case was registered.

“Appropriate action will be taken based on our probe,” Bhosale told PTI, acknowledging that the couple’s relationship was troubled.

The incident has drawn comparisons with the suicide of Bengaluru-based AI engineer Atul Subhash on December 9, 2024. Subhash had recorded an 81-minute video and left behind a 24-page note alleging harassment by his estranged wife and in-laws.

His wife, her mother and brother were later arrested for abetment to suicide. A Bengaluru court later granted them bail. In his social media post before his death, Atul had said that men in India were being subjected to “legal genocide.”