Don't punish the innocent: Kashmir cry over spate of explosions, victims' finger at security forces

Kashmir’s politicians on Sunday broke their silence on the spate of explosions that have blown up the homes of militants’ families, asking the Centre to stop the collective punishment of Kashmiris and distinguish between militants and ordinary people.

Politicians such as former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti spoke up amid reports that nine militant homes had been destroyed by blasts over the past few days, with many houses surrounding them too suffering extensive damage.

Local people and the affected families have pinned the blasts on the security forces, who have refrained from officially acknowledging any role apart from dropping hints in informal messages shared with journalists.

However, the explosions – being seen here as the security forces’ adoption of Israel’s tactics against Palestinians -- are threatening to erode the groundswell of support witnessed so far for the tourist victims of the Pahalgam attack.

Residents of a south Kashmir village said a blast at the family home of a militant caused extensive damage to 16 surrounding houses.

One of them said a family had to cancel a wedding, days before it was to be held, because of the losses suffered. He said the families were given no time to remove their precious belongings.

The authorities have also detained hundreds of people across Kahsmir, mostly for their past links with militancy, since Tuesday’s Pahalgam massacre.

The serial blasts at militants’ homes began on Thursday night but the politicians initially kept mum, fearing they might be hounded by the central government or, at least, be seen as militant sympathisers, sources said.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday urged the Centre to tread cautiously and ensure that a clear distinction was made between militants and “innocent people”.

“It (Delhi) must not alienate innocent people, especially those opposing terror,” she said.

“There are reports of thousands being arrested and scores of houses of common Kashmiris being demolished along with those of militants. (I) appeal (to the) government to direct the authorities to take care that innocent people are not made to feel the brunt as alienation aids (the) terrorists’ goals of division and fear.”

Kashmir’s chief cleric and Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged the authorities not to punish innocent Kashmiri families in their effort to bring the Pahalgam killers to justice.

“While Kashmiris collectively condemn the heinous crime at Pahalgam, and it is imperative to bring its perpetrators to justice, (the) indiscriminate arrests and videos circulating on social media of (the) demolition of houses and neighbourhoods is disturbing and distressing,” he said.

“I urge the authorities that in seeking justice for the innocent victims (they do) not punish innocent Kashmiri families.”

Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi said Kashmir and Kashmiris were being given collective punishment.

Former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu asked what these blasts would achieve in the fight against terror.

“Those who abandoned their old parents and families to choose a path of violence and terror destroyed their homes and the souls dwelling in them long ago,” he said.

“What are being demolished now are the houses that shelter those broken backs and souls. How exactly will it avenge terror?”