'Disgrace for freedom of speech': Support for influencer after arrest over controversial post

The arrest of a 22-year-old influencer for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a now-deleted Instagram video has had almost everyone's attention. Panoli was arrested on Friday night by the Kolkata Police in Gurugram.

Some big names have rallied around Panoli and jumped into a debate where subjects such as free speech, selective action and the actions of the Mamata Banerjee government are being raised.

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan has voiced concern and criticized the Mamata Banerjee government for its inaction when "elected leaders and TMC MPs mock Sanatana Dharma," adding that secularism "must be a two-way street."

He took to X to drive home his point, and wrote, "But what about the deep, searing pain inflicted upon millions when elected leaders, MPs of TMC, mock Sanatana Dharma? Where is the outrage when our faith is called 'Gandha Dharm'? Where is their apology? Where is their swift arrest?"

"Blasphemy must be condemned, always! Secularism isn't a shield for some and a sword for others. It must be a two-way street. West Bengal Police, the nation is watching. Act justly for all. #IstandwithSharmistha. #EqualJustice," he added.

Suvendu lashes out at Kolkata police

Citing comments by Trinamool Congress leaders "against Hinduism", the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly questioned the Kolkata Police’s lack of zeal in taking action.

Adhikari expressed strong support for the arrested influencer, writing, "I would like to assure everyone that the Nationalist Lawyers are taking up Sharmistha's matter and the best legal defense will be provided to her, and I hope that she will be free from the clutches of the vile & vicious Mamata Police."

Karti P Chidambaram calls arrest 'misuse of police powers'

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also condemned the arrest of the influencer by Kolkata police from Gurugram.

He took to X, and wrote, "These interstate arrests for social media posts (unless it’s clearly demonstrated that it has lead to a law & order situation) is blatantly a misuse of police powers."

Kangana Ranaut demands 'immediate release'

BJP MP and actor, Kangana Ranaut, shared a story on her Instagram against the 'harassment' and 'bullying' of Panoli, and demanded for her 'immediate release.'

She wrote, “I agree that Sharmistha used some unpleasant words for her expression, but such words most youngsters use these days, she apologised for her statements and that should be enough, no need to bully and harass her further she should be released immediately.”

European lawmaker urges release of 'brave' Sharmishta Panoli

Geert Wilders, a member of the Dutch Parliament, condemned Panoli's arrest, calling it a “disgrace for freedom of speech.”

Sharing a photo that read “All eyes on Sharmistha,” Geert Wilders wrote, “Free the brave Sharmistha Panoli! Her arrest is a disgrace to freedom of speech. Don’t punish her for speaking the truth about Pakistan and Muhammad. Help her, @narendramodi.”

What happened...

Sharmistha Panoli, a law student from Pune and a social media influencer was reportedly arrested on May 30 from Gurugram, Haryana by Kolkata police.

The arrest was based on a complaint filed in Kolkata after Panoli uploaded a video criticising a Pakistani social media user who had denied Pakistan’s role in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed by terrorists.

In her post, Sharmistha criticised the "denial, referred to religious radicalism, and used phrases that some viewers alleged were derogatory".

Panoli allegedly questioned the denial and made controversial references to '72 hoors' and ‘jihad’ (holy war)’.

The video was widely shared by users alike, who tagged Kolkata Police and demanded her arrest for “insulting the Prophet.”