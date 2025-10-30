Digital shield: Delhi Police expands e-FIR facility to boost fight against cybercrime

Amid a surge in cyber crimes that cost Delhi residents over Rs 1,000 crore last year, the Delhi Police has lowered the threshold for filing e-FIRs in cyber financial fraud cases from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 lakh, aiming for quicker redressal and stronger digital policing.

Victims of online frauds involving Rs 1 lakh and above can now file e-FIRs from November, an official said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The facility, which currently applies to frauds of Rs 10 lakh or above, will now allow victims defrauded of lesser amount to file complaints easily at any police station in the national capital.

According to the officer, complainants can visit any police station, where staff at the Integrated Help Desk will record their complaint and register an e-FIR if the defrauded amount exceeds Rs 1 lakh.

"Earlier, Rs 10 lakh was the threshold and we used to get 70 to 80 complaints per day. With the new decision, we are expecting 10 times more complaint and the number will be 700 to 800 complaints every day for filing of the e-FIRs," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Devesh Chandra Srivastva told PTI.

The officer further said that the Delhi Police receive over 3,000 calls regarding cyber frauds on helpline number 1930 everyday.

"We have total 225 police stations in the national capital. Every police station will have an helpdesk. Hence, we will have extra manpower to redress cyber related problems at the earliest," the Special CP said.

He added that cyber frauds ranging from Rs 1 lakh to 25 lakh will be handled by concerned police stations.

"Complaints of frauds From Rs 25 lakh to 50 lakh will be handled by the Crime Branch and if the amount exceeds over Rs 50 lakh, the cases will be handled by the IFSO Unit," he added.

All these cases will then be investigated on par with regular FIRs by the cyber police stations, the Crime Branch and the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit, he said.

"The initiative is aimed at ensuring prompt investigation, recovery, and legal action in cyber fraud cases, providing faster and more transparent redressal for victims," the police officer said.

The move will also integrate digital verification and real-time acknowledgment features, reducing procedural delays and ensuring accountability, he added.

According to the official, earlier, citizens could only report cyber frauds amounting to Rs 10 lakh or above or file complaints through the National Cyber Helpline 1930 or the government portal cybercrime.gov.in.

The Delhi Police said the new system will help residents report various digital financial crimes such as UPI scams, investment frauds, and identity thefts more conveniently.

In 2024, cyber fraudsters duped Delhi residents of nearly Rs 1,000 crore, with investment scams, digital arrests and boss scams emerging as the most common cybercrimes, according to official data.

Of the collective defrauded amount, around 10 per cent was successfully put on hold in bank accounts which are to be recovered following court orders, the police said.

This year, Delhi Police, in coordination with banks, have managed to hold nearly 20 per cent of the defrauded funds -- almost double the figure from 2024 -- marking a significant improvement in curbing losses.

The Delhi Police have advised citizens not to join online investment groups, download unidentified .apk files, or transfer money without verification.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.