Dhruv Rathee releases AAP documentary online, sparks debate on social media

The documentary Unbreakable, which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) describes as capturing its "unshakable struggle,” was released online by popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on Sunday.

The 30-minute video, shared on his channel with the title “Watch this before it gets Banned! | UNBREAKABLE Documentary,” amassed 5.5 million views within 18 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The documentary features interviews with AAP leaders, including party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister Atishi, and senior members Saurabh Bhardwaj and Sanjay Singh. It focuses on the arrests of AAP leaders in corruption cases over the past two years.

AAP alleged that the Delhi Police disrupted its plans to screen the film publicly, citing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in effect for the February 5 Assembly elections. According to the police, the party had not sought the necessary permissions for the screening planned at Pyarelal Bhawan near ITO.

Rathee's response? Upload the film online and let the internet do its thing.

Following the online release, Kejriwal thanked Rathee on X, describing the film as “very emotional.” He wrote, “It is the story of our struggle of the last two years. No other party in the country would have faced such conspiracies and attacks from the entire system. But difficult times show who we really are. AAP is ‘Unbreakable.’ Thank you Dhruv, you had the courage to bring this documentary to the world when the whole system was trying to stop it.”

AAP leader Manish Sisodia also shared the video link, tweeting, “Those closed walls of the prison taught us to fight dictators even in independent India.”

Meanwhile, on X, reactions poured in faster than Rathee’s subscriber count. While many praised Rathee’s decision, others questioned his motive.

One user wrote, “BJP banned documentary on AAP from screening. Makers reached out to Dhruv Rathee. Dhruv Rathee said I will not let this injustice happen. Uploaded it on his personal channel. Result: 4M views in less than 15 hours. What a guy. Fearless.”

Criticism also poured in, with one user asking, “Why did @dhruv_rathee agree to use his platform for this propaganda documentary movie?” Another commented, “Dhruv Rathee taking money from Kejriwal & promoting them in elections isn’t a problem… Dhruv Rathee claiming that he’s neutral is the problem.”

The controversy surrounding Unbreakable has added political fuel ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. AAP supporters are celebrating what they call 'truth-telling,' while critics are calling it a clever campaign stunt.