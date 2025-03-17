Dharmendra Pradhan's father, former Union minister Debendra Pradhan passes away; PM Modi pays tributes

Veteran BJP leader Debendra Pradhan, the father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, died on Monday morning due to age-related ailments.

Pradhan, 84, served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and was a three-time president of the BJP in Odisha.

He breathed his last at his son's official residence at Teen Murti Lane in New Delhi.

Condoling his death, President Droupadi Murmu said that having known him for years, she got the opportunity to witness his dedication to public service and contribution to the development of Odisha and the nation.

"My heartfelt condolences to his son and Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, other family members and admirers," she said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Pradhan's mortal remains, and hailed his efforts in strengthening the BJP in Odisha.

"Dr Debendra Pradhan Ji made a mark as a hardworking and humble leader. He made numerous efforts to strengthen the BJP in Odisha. His contribution as MP and Minister is also noteworthy for the emphasis on poverty alleviation and social empowerment. Pained by his passing away. Went to pay my last respects and expressed condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Modi posted on X.

Several Union ministers, including BJP president JP Nadda, also visited the Teen Murti Lane residence to pay their respects.

"Along with strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party in Odisha, his contribution in the field of public service is unforgettable. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May God give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and provide strength to the bereaved family," Nadda said in a post on X.

Pradhan, a doctor by profession, started his journey in politics in Talcher and rose from the grassroots level. He first became the BJP's state president in 1988 and continued in the post for two consecutive terms till 1993. He returned to the post in 1995 and remained there till 1997.

He won the 1998 Lok Sabha elections from the Deogarh seat and was re-elected in 1999.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said he was a popular public leader and an able parliamentarian.

"He had discharged his duties as the Union Minister for Transport and Agriculture from 1999 to 2001 with efficiency. As a public representative and MP, he had become the object of the common people's affection by doing many welfare works," Majhi said.

Governor Haribabu Kambhampati said Pradhan was devoted to the progress of the state.

"He dedicated his life to the welfare of the people with unwavering commitment and determination. His contributions will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his son, Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, and the bereaved family," Kambhampati said.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Naveen Patnaik said he will be remembered for his unparalleled organisational skills and unwavering personality.

"The state has lost an influential political figure and popular politician in the demise of Dr Pradhan," he said.

Pradhan's mortal remains were brought to Bhubaneswar from New Delhi in the evening. A guard of honour was given by the police at the airport.

The chief minister was present at the airport along with Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, DGP YB Khurania and state BJP state president Manmohan Samal, among others.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said that when people were afraid to join the BJP, Pradhan worked to strengthen it in the state.

"He joined the BJP after quitting his medical profession. He joined the BJP as a grassroots worker from the time of its inception in 1980," she said. PTI AAM SOM

