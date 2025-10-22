MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 22 October 2025

Delhi wakes up to ‘very poor’ air as temperatures stay above normal, haze blankets city

An AQI between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'

PTI Published 22.10.25, 10:25 AM
A man performs 'yoga' on a hazy morning as thick smog engulfs the city, at Lodhi Garden

A man performs 'yoga' on a hazy morning as thick smog engulfs the city, at Lodhi Garden PTI picture

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius, 3.4 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Relative humidity was 91 per cent at 8.30 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMD has forecast mist haze in the morning hours and mainly clear skies during the rest of the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category, with a reading of 335 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Delhi Air Quality Winter Air Pollution
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'He's not going to buy much oil from Russia': Trump speaks with Modi, focus on trade

'We talked about a lot of things, but mostly the world of trade,' Trump told reporters in the Oval Office
The BMW 330Li M Sport, for which the Lokpal has floated a tender 
Quote left Quote right

The institution of Lokpal has been ground to dust by the Narendra Modi government

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT