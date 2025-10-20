Delhi wakes up to toxic air on Diwali morning; GRAP Stage II curbs kick in as AQI turns ‘very poor’

Delhi woke up to a thick layer of smog on Diwali morning as the city’s air quality index (AQI) slipped into the “very poor” category, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) SAMEER app, the overall AQI stood at 339 at 9 am, with most of the city’s 38 monitoring stations recording levels above 300. Anand Vihar and Wazirpur reported AQI levels of 414 and 412 respectively, both in the “severe” category, while areas like Bawana (369), Pusa (371) and Ashok Vihar (394) also saw “very poor” air. A few locations such as Sri Aurobindo Marg (165) and DTU (198) recorded relatively better readings.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51–100 “satisfactory”, 101–200 “moderate”, 201–300 “poor”, 301–400 “very poor” and 401–500 “severe”.

The CAQM said the decision to implement Stage II measures came after the Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed the worsening air quality and forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), which warned of further deterioration in the coming days.

“The AQI of Delhi has shown an increasing trend since morning and has been recorded as 296 at 4 pm and 302 at 7 pm,” the CAQM said, directing authorities to enforce all Stage II measures immediately, in addition to Stage I actions already in force since October 14.

The air quality panel asked all implementing agencies to maintain strict vigil, particularly on dust control, and to ensure compliance with the timelines under the NCR pollution mitigation policy.

Under Stage II of GRAP, intensified measures include daily mechanical or vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling on identified roads—preferably before peak traffic hours—to reduce dust.

People walk through a smoggy street on the morning of Diwali in New Delhi. (Reuters)

Construction and demolition sites will face intensified inspections to ensure strict dust control, while public transport will be strengthened with more CNG and electric buses, increased metro frequency and differential fares to encourage off-peak travel.

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have been instructed to provide electric heaters to guards, gardeners and sanitation workers to prevent open burning of biomass and waste during winter.

Entry of inter-state buses into Delhi is now restricted to CNG, EV or BS-VI diesel vehicles, excluding tourist buses operating under all-India permits.

Doctors have warned that breathing Delhi’s polluted air is equivalent to smoking around 10 cigarettes a day. Prolonged exposure can trigger or worsen asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory illnesses, and also elevate the risk of heart disease.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appealed to residents to celebrate responsibly by using only green firecrackers during Diwali to protect the city from pollution.

“On this festival of lights, my heart is filled with joy and happiness for all of you,” she said, urging citizens to light diyas, make rangoli and share sweets instead of bursting harmful crackers. “Delhi is my family, and on this festival, I wish happiness and a brighter future for every member of this family,” Gupta said.

She added that her government would continue to work for public welfare and “realise the vision of a prosperous and progressive Delhi,” including initiatives to clean the Yamuna, empower women, and expand education and sports facilities.

“The smiles of these children are the greatest gift for me,” Gupta said during her Diwali visit to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Children’s Home for Orphaned Boys at Tis Hazari.

The Supreme Court had earlier this week allowed the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR with limited hours — from 6 am to 7 pm on the day before Diwali and 8 pm to 10 pm on the festival day.

The IMD has forecast mist and fog in the morning and a mainly clear sky later in the day, with a minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius.