At Delhi University, rights no longer holy cow: Gaushalas summit trumps land rights seminar

Human rights have lost out to cows in academia.

Delhi University has asked all its colleges to take part in an upcoming summit showcasing panchgavya products and to be attended by over 600 gaushalas, on the same day it cancelled a seminar on land and democratic rights.

Several teachers decried the university’s decision as “anti-academic”.

The office of DU’s dean of colleges on Wednesday wrote to the principals about the National Godhan Summit, organised by the Rashtriya Godhan Mahasangh from November 5-9 in the national capital.

“In this regard, kindly circulate this information among teaching, non-teaching staff and students, so they can attend this summit, witnessing a plethora of activities and exhibitions. Based on the theme of Bio E-3 (environment, employment and economy), this summit will be attended by many dignitaries, renowned social activists and representatives of more than six hundred gaushalas from all over India,” the letter said.

“Exhibitions showcasing various Panchgavya products is one of the major highlights of the event. Each day programme is scheduled from 9am to 9pm. You are cordially invited to attend the event. Kindly grace the occasion with your esteemed presence,” it added.

The development came on the same day the university inexplicably dropped a seminar on “Land, Property and Democratic Rights”, which was scheduled to be held by the sociology department of Delhi School of Economics (DSE) on October 31.

The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) said DU’s decision to cancel the seminar while asking colleges to attend a “dubious” event marked the university’s journey from knowledge to dogma.

“Its recent actions reveal a deeply troubling trajectory of this hitherto distinguished educational institution. A stark contrast in its administrative priorities, evidenced by two separate communications, highlights a conscious move away from scientific temper and academic integrity towards the promotion of an unscientific and regressive political agenda,” the organisation said in a statement.

Abha Dev Habib, a member of the DTF and a faculty member at Miranda House, said the letter seeking participation in a summit related to cow products amounted to abuse of the dean’s office.

“The letter from the dean’s office endorsed the event and gave credibility to the little-known organisation because it is aligned with the political ideology of the government. This is an abuse of the dean’s office to promote Right-wing propaganda,” Habib said.

The department of sociology under the DSE has for the last six decades been holding “Friday Colloquium” where scientific and critical debates take place. Sociologist Nandini Sundar resigned as the convener of the colloquium after the cancellation of the event.

In a Facebook post, Sundar wrote: “No reasons for the cancellation were given, in writing or otherwise, so we can only speculate that the RSS-led Government is scared of any discussion around land and democratic rights. Since I can no longer guarantee the intellectual integrity of the research colloquium and that it will not be cancelled arbitrarily at the last minute, I have resigned as convener of the colloquium.”

Sundar said the seminar was a space for serious discussion where students interacted with “some very fine minds”.

It has been learned that the university had cancelled the seminar because no permission was taken for it.

Sanjay Bohidar, who teaches at Shri Ram College of Commerce, said the Friday colloquium had never obtained permission from the DU for holding seminars.

Rajesh Jha, who teaches in Rajdhani College, said freedom of expression was crucial to foster innovations, scientific temper and progressive ideas.

“The university should not be converted into an ideological battleground of the left and right and focus on the issues faced by students and research scholars,” Jha said.

An email by The Telegraph seeking DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh’s comment on the controversy is awaiting a response.