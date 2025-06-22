Delhi to install gunshot sensors, smart cams to catch shooters in real-time escape chase

With several cases of gun violence in the national capital, Delhi Police is stepping up its response with a new tech-driven initiative involving advanced sensors and high-resolution cameras. These systems will instantly alert officers, help identify assailants and track getaway vehicles used to flee crime scenes.

Currently in its implementation stage, the project aims to enhance surveillance and rapid response across the city.

Sensors capable of detecting gunfire within a 500-metre to one-kilometre radius are being installed at strategic locations. Once a firing sound is detected, the sensors will trigger an alert to nearby PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras, prompting them to rotate and focus precisely on the direction of the sound.

"These sensors will send an alert to the nearest PTZ camera, which will then swivel toward the suspected firing location. This will allow us to capture footage of the incident, the accused and the vehicle they use to escape," a senior police officer told PTI.

The system will integrate Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras. While the FRS-enabled cameras will assist in identifying suspects in real time, the ANPR cameras will record vehicle number plates, aiding in tracing escape routes and identifying those involved.

Additionally, the entire network will be linked to the Integrated Command, Control, Communication and Computer Centre (C4I) at Delhi Police Headquarters. Alerts will also be sent to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) offices and local police stations.

Once a firing is detected, the operator at C4I will quickly assess the authenticity of the alert. If verified, an immediate alert will be sent to the nearest PCR unit to respond to the scene without delay.

"This system will not only help us respond faster but will also act as a strong deterrent. Knowing they are under surveillance, criminals may think twice before opening fire in public," the officer said.

The technology has already undergone successful trials at the Police Training College in Jharoda Kalan a few months ago. Following the pilot's success, it is now being expanded across key locations in the city as part of a broader strategy to counter rising incidents of gun violence.

