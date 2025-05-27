Delhi court drops POCSO case against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan

A Delhi court on Monday accepted the police’s closure report seeking to drop the sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

However, Singh’s legal battle would continue in another case of sexual harassment and stalking lodged by six women wrestlers.

Both cases arose out of a long-drawn protest launched against Singh by wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik in January 2023 at Jantar Mantar, demanding his sacking as the WFI chief and arrest.

The sexual harassment allegations against Singh involved incidents that reportedly took place between 2016 and 2019 at the WFI office, his residence and abroad.

While the Pocso case was being heard in Delhi’s Patiala House Court, the other case is being tried in the Rouse Avenue Court.

The Rouse Avenue Court had on May 21, 2024, framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women against Singh in a criminal case filed by the six female wrestlers.

Delhi police had on June 15, 2023, filed the closure report in the Pocso case, seeking to cancel it after the minor wrestler’s father made the startling claim midway through the probe that he had made a false complaint against Singh to get back at him for perceived injustice to the girl.

The police had recommended the cancellation of the complaint, saying “no corroborative evidence” was found against Singh.

During in-chamber proceedings on August 1, 2023, the minor wrestler had told the judge who was previously holding the court that she was satisfied with Delhi police’s investigation and was not opposed to the closure report.

Additional sessions judge Gomti Manocha accepted the cancellation report

on Monday.

The Pocso Act provides for a minimum imprisonment of three years, depending on the sections under which the case has been registered.

Singh, a former BJP MP, has consistently denied the allegations.

The development sparked a debate on social media, with some users calling it a “shame” and “power tactics” while others hailing the court’s order and condemning the “conspiracy” against Singh.

An X user said: “What a shame. Court cannot serve justice in India. Brij Bhushan has escaped because he is a powerful mafia politician of BJ Party.”

Another user posted: “India watched its daughters stand up to a powerful man, only for the system to kneel before him. Brij Bhushan walks free. And every girl who dared to speak now knows: this country isn’t hers.”

However, the former WFI chairman found support from a section of social media users who were glad at the unravelling of the “conspiracy”.

“There was a conspiracy against Brij Bhushan Singh, it has now become clear. He was accused of sexually abusing a minor wrestler, which was rejected in Patiala House Court today. The agitators have been exposed once again,” an X user posted.

BJP MP Karan Bhushan Singh, son of Brij Bhushan, posted on X: “This is a decisive victory of justice and truth! Truth can be troubled, but not defeated. Long live the judiciary, long live Netaji!”