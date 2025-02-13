Delhi court convicts ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case

A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a murder case stemming from the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The case relates to the killing of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep in Delhi’s Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am of the considered opinion that the prosecution has been able to bring home the guilt of the accused,” special judge Kaveri Baweja said.

“It has been established that the accused was instigating the mob, which was armed with deadly weapons... and that the mob being an ‘unlawful assembly’ within the meaning of Section 141 of the IPC used force and violence in prosecution of the common object of looting, committed the offence of rioting,” Baweja added.

Arguments on the quantum of the sentence will be heard on February 18.

Kumar, who is serving life imprisonment in a separate case related to the 1984 riots, was produced in court from Tihar jail.

According to the complainant, Kumar had allegedly instigated the mob that burnt her husband Jaswant and son Tarundeep alive. She had lodged the complaint in 1985 but the case was referred as untraced in 1994 due to lack of evidence.

The case was revived after the Centre constituted a special investigation team in February 2015 to probe the riots cases.