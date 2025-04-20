‘Delhi Airport is a bloody sh*t show’: Omar Abdullah slams flight chaos

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah got stranded at Jaipur airport on Saturday night after his flight to Delhi was diverted mid-air.

“Delhi airport is a bloody sh*t show (excuse my French but I’m in no mood to be polite),” Abdullah posted on X around 1 am, sharing a selfie on the tarmac. “3 hours in the air after we left Jammu we get diverted to Jaipur & so here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air. I’ve no idea what time we will leave from here.”

A few hours later, he posted an update: “In case anyone is wondering, I got to Delhi just after 3:00 AM.”

The IndiGo flight carrying Abdullah was reportedly unable to land in Delhi due to air traffic congestion and was redirected to Jaipur. An airline source confirmed that the diversion was prompted by the situation at Delhi airport.

Replying to the chief minister’s remarks, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said it had issued advisories on the ongoing wind pattern changes in the capital.

"Runway 10/28 has been closed for ILS upgradation since 8th April, following consultation with all stakeholders and based on historical wind patterns,” DIAL posted on X at 11:10 p.m.

The airport operator said that a shift toward more easterly winds has impacted runway usage and caused capacity issues.

"These conditions at times result in flight diversions to ensure passenger safety. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," the post added.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which handles nearly 1,300 flight movements every day, has been struggling with delays over the past few days. The temporary closure of one runway and the shift in wind direction have disrupted operations.

"Due to shifting wind patterns in the vicinity of the airport, certain airline operations may experience delays,” DIAL said in a post on Friday afternoon. “Air Traffic Flow Management measures for flight arrivals will be implemented from 1630 IST till 2030 IST today by ATC authorities to ensure safe operations, in accordance with international and regulatory protocols, keeping passenger safety as the highest priority."

The impact of poor weather was felt beyond Delhi. Six flights were cancelled at the Srinagar airport on Saturday due to bad weather. At Jammu airport, passengers faced delays and cancellations, with many complaining about being stranded without clear communication.

IndiGo posted on Saturday evening: “Weather conditions in Srinagar are impacting flight operations. We understand this may cause inconvenience and truly appreciate your patience. Please stay updated on your flight status in real time. If your flight is impacted, you can explore flexible rebooking options or claim a refund easily via our website. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will have smooth operations back on track as soon as the weather plays nice."