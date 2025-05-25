Dalit farmer, wife thrashed, abused over grazing dispute in UP's Bhadohi

A Dalit farmer and his wife were beaten with sticks and iron rods and subjected to caste-based abuse in a village here, police on Sunday said.

The incident took place Friday morning in Anaich village, under the Oonjh Police Station area, over grazing of cattle. Six people have been booked in the matter.

According to police, the complainant was Deepak Kumar Pasi, a landless Dalit farmer, who cultivates urad (black gram) on a sharecropping basis in a local villager's field.

Deepak, police said, objected to another villager's cattle grazing in his field when he, his wife, Sumitra, elder brother, and mother, were assaulted.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Manglik said, "When Deepak complained about Rajaram Yadav's cattle grazing in his field, Rajaram became enraged. He hurled at Deepak casteist slurs and with the help of others beat him with sticks and iron rods." According to the complaint, the attackers dragged Sumitra by her hair across the field, beat her, and disrobed her.

Deepak and Sumitra were admitted to a hospital due to the serious nature of their injuries, while the four other of his family members were discharged with little treatment.

Based on Deepak's complaint, police have booked Rajaram Yadav, Dilajeet Yadav, Arvind Yadav, Rajendra Yadav, Parvati Devi, and Tara Devi.

