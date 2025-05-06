Wedding torchbearer to education flagbearer: Dalit boy becomes first Class X passout in UP village

Nizampur has rid itself of a millstone, thanks to 15-year-old Ramkeval.

On April 25, the boy became the first person from this Dalit hamlet of 200 people to clear the Class X board exam.

The child who works as a lightbearer at weddings to earn a handful of rupees for his family has now shone a light for others in his village.

“I earn ₹250 to ₹300 a night carrying a battery-driven lamp on my head at weddings. I get 20 to 40 days’ work a year,” Ramkeval told reporters on Sunday at his village, 28km from the Barabanki district headquarters.

The Uttar Pradesh board exam results were announced on April 25 but Ramkeval’s feat became widely known only on Sunday.

Ramkeval’s mother Pushpa is a cook at the Government Primary School in Nizampur and his father Jagdish Prasad is a farm labourer.

“The village school teaches only up to Class V; most of the children drop out after that. Some get admitted to the Government High School in Ahmadpur but quit after failing their Class X exams,” Ramkeval said.

“I secured admission to the Ahmadpur school with two other boys from my village but Luvlesh dropped out in Class VIII. Mukesh, my other friend, failed this year but has decided to try again next year.”

Ramkeval has now enrolled himself in Class XI at the Ahmadpur school, 5km from his village. He wants to become an engineer.

His father Jagdish never went to school but mother Pushpa studied till Class V. Ramkeval’s siblings are in Classes IX, V and I.

“We have two sons and two daughters. Ramkeval is the eldest. He never asked us for money: he bought his books and stationery with his own earnings. If he doesn’t get work at weddings, he works in the fields. He studies mostly at night,” Pushpa said.

Barabanki district magistrate Shashank Tripathi called Ramkeval and his parents to his office on Sunday and announced the local administration would be responsible for the teen’s further education.

Villagers said that when Ramkeval’s teachers learnt that the DM had asked to meet him, they bought new clothes and shoes for him. The boy used to attend his classes barefoot.

“For now, we have arranged for his education up to Class XII. We have to ensure that he can study as long as he wants,” district inspector of schools O.P. Tripathi said.

Ramkeval’s success has inspired others in the village. Nanku, father of Luvlesh, said he wanted his son to resume his studies. “I studied till Class VIII and work in the fields. But I don’t want my son to remain a labourer. Education is the only way forward,” Nanku said.

Many women in the village expressed joy and said they were now more determined than ever to educate their children.

Additionl reporting by PTI from Barabanki