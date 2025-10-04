MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Two undertrial prisoners escape Cuttack jail amid Dussehra festivities in Odisha

The fugitives, accused of double murder in a jewellery heist, cut through their cells and scaled the wall using a rope as jail security was relaxed for Durga Puja events

Subhashish Mohanty Published 04.10.25, 06:06 AM
Representational picture

Two undertrial prisoners escaped from the a Cuttack jail on Thursday night, coinciding with Dussehra celebrations across the state.

The Choudwar jail in Cuttack, Odisha’s largest, is known for its stringent security, but the inmates exploited relaxed measures during Durga Puja programmes held within the premises.

The fugitives are identified as Raja Sahani, from Begusarai, Bihar, and Madhukanta Kumar, from Sarana, Bihar.

Both were arrested on January 4 for looting a jewellery shop in Panikoili, Jajpur district. During the chase by locals, they opened fire, killing two people, including a shop employee. The duo was initially lodged in Jajpur jail before being shifted to Choudwar.

The duo cut through their cells and used a rope to scale the wall.

Director-general of prisons and correctional services, Susanta Kumar Nath, said: “We are investigating how the prisoners managed to escape. A case has been registered and the chief warden and warden have been suspended. The deputy inspector-general of police is probing the matter.”

A cash reward of 50,000 has been announced for information leading to their arrest.

