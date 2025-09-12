CSR push: Nalco to skill youngsters from periphery villages at Damanjodi, Angul

National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Skill Development Institute (SDI),

Bhubaneswar — an institute under the ministry of petroleum and natural gas

(MoPNG) — to launch a skill development programme for youths from its periphery villages.

The agreement was signed on Thursday between the Nalco Foundation, the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, and SDI in the presence of Nalco chairman-cum-managing director Brijendra Pratap Singh, director (HR) Dr Tapas Kumar Pattanayak, and senior officials of Nalco and SDI.

Under this initiative, 30 youths each from villages around Nalco’s mines and refinery complex at Damanjodi and the smelter and power complex at Angul will undergo three-month residential skill training programmes. The training, in various trades, will follow the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) guidelines of the National Skill Development Council, Government of India.