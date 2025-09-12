MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 12 September 2025

CSR push: Nalco to skill youngsters from periphery villages at Damanjodi, Angul

Under the MoU, 60 youths from villages near Nalco’s mines, refinery and smelter complexes will undergo three-month residential training in various trades

Subhashish Mohanty Published 12.09.25, 07:13 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image

National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Skill Development Institute (SDI),
Bhubaneswar — an institute under the ministry of petroleum and natural gas
(MoPNG) — to launch a skill development programme for youths from its periphery villages.

The agreement was signed on Thursday between the Nalco Foundation, the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, and SDI in the presence of Nalco chairman-cum-managing director Brijendra Pratap Singh, director (HR) Dr Tapas Kumar Pattanayak, and senior officials of Nalco and SDI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under this initiative, 30 youths each from villages around Nalco’s mines and refinery complex at Damanjodi and the smelter and power complex at Angul will undergo three-month residential skill training programmes. The training, in various trades, will follow the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) guidelines of the National Skill Development Council, Government of India.

RELATED TOPICS

National Aluminium Company (Nalco) Skill Development
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday horror: Ride through ravaged and strife-torn Nepal for flight to safety

Park Circus resident Pritha Soni and her friend Sanyukta Dalvi from Mumbai reached Kathmandu on September 7 for a four-day holiday, but found themselves trapped as anti-government protests flared up
Sergio Gor
Quote left Quote right

India and the US are not that far apart right now on a trade deal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT