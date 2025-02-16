MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Crypto fraud: CBI raids 11 locations in Delhi and Haryana

The agency seized ₹1.08 crore in cash besides foreign currency worth $1,000 and 252 grams of gold during the searches conducted at nine locations in Delhi and two in Haryana’s Hisar in connection with the two-year-old case, the officials said

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Published 16.02.25, 05:56 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

The CBI on Saturday conducted multiple raids at 11 locations in Delhi and Haryana as part of its ongoing probe into a crypto fraud case involving cyber criminals who cheated people by impersonating government officers.

The agency seized 1.08 crore in cash besides foreign currency worth $1,000 and 252 grams of gold during the searches conducted at nine locations in Delhi and two in Haryana’s Hisar in connection with the two-year-old case, the officials said.

“During the raids, the CBI also unearthed significant incriminating digital evidence and seized six laptops, eight mobile phones, and one iPad. The investigation also revealed the use of computer programmes for making VoIP-based calls and accessing the darknet,” a spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

It was alleged that the accused were engaged in illegal activities by impersonating government officials and committing crypto fraud. “They were also found cheating people in India and abroad, by offering fake technical support consultations and dishonestly inducing them to transfer money in the form of cryptocurrency,” the statement added.

