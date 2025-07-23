CPIML-Liberation flags ‘unhygienic detention’ of migrant workers in Gurugram

A CPIML-Liberation fact-finding team has alleged that several workers from Bengal and Assam are being held under unhygienic conditions by police in Gurgaon.

“We are four families from Harirampur in South Dinajpur living in Sector 10. On Sunday at 6pm, the police took away three of our men even though they furnished all the documents they had…. The police did not beat us up, but have asked us to get letters from our police station back in Bengal saying that our men are Indians from Harirampur. All our men are daily wagers,” a cook related to some of the detainees told The Telegraph.

The Liberation said in a statement: “The team found a makeshift detention centre at Sector 10 of Gurugram and found 75 male workers detained there for the last three days. The SHO of the Sector 10 police station reluctantly agreed to let the team meet a few workers.

“...The workers are being forced to live in a small hall under extremely unhygienic conditions. Similar exercises had been conducted in other parts of Gurugram as well, with some zones housing over 200 detainees currently.”

Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep Turan said: “We are acting as per MHA guidelines. For those without documents, or those whose documents have multiple addresses — we are checking with the district magistrates of their home districts. As soon as we get a confirmation from the DMs, we are releasing them and many have been released.”