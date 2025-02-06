MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 06 February 2025

Cow welfare outfit operating without a chairman since 2022, Parliament informed

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog was constituted in February 2019 as an advisory body for the conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny

Amiya Kumar Kushwaha Published 06.02.25, 06:29 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA), set up by the Narendra Modi government for the welfare of cows, is functioning without a chairman and none of the schemes recommended by it has been implemented since 2019, Parliament has been
informed.

“The post (of RKA chairman) has remained vacant since February 2022,” Rajiv Ranjan Singh, the minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying — under which the RKA operates — told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh also informed Parliament that the ministry had not implemented any scheme and hence the funds allocated to the RKA had been left untouched.

Singh was replying to a question on how the 500 crore earmarked for the RKA in
the budget for 2019-20 had been spent.

The RKA was constituted in February 2019 as an advisory body for the conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny. It was also part of the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, which aims to improve the milk production and productivity of cattle and buffaloes.

Former RKA chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria’s tenure was mired in controversy. In October 2020, Kathiria had unveiled a “chip” made of cow dung and said it reduced radiation from mobile phones, a claim that had no scientific backing.

RELATED TOPICS

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Cow Narendra Modi Lok Sabha
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Won't leave, put that in your brain': Palestinians reject Trump's Gaza expulsion demand

Trump's call for depopulating Gaza has stunned Palestinians. Hundreds of thousands in the territory rushed to return to their homes – even if destroyed – as soon as they could following the ceasefire reached last month between Israel and Hamas
Reuters
Quote left Quote right

We were handcuffed and legs were chained. These were opened at the Amritsar airport

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT