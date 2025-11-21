Congress slams Centre over US report and Trump remarks challenging India’s narrative

Congress communications head Jairam Ramesh has slammed the Centre for its silence on a report to the US Congress that went against India’s narrative on Operation Sindoor and spoke of “Pakistan’s military success over India”.

The Opposition party also asked why the government continued to stay mum on President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he ended the confrontation between India and Pakistan by threatening high tariffs.

Ramesh posted on X: “The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission has just submitted its annual report to the US Congress. The commission set up jointly by the US Senate and the House of Representatives has 12 independent members. The 2025 Annual Report is almost 800 pages long. The sections on pages 108 and 109 are simply astonishing and beyond understanding.

“1. It describes the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025, orchestrated by Pakistan, as an ‘insurgent attack’. 2. It speaks of ‘Pakistan’s military success over India’ in the four-day clash. President Trump has claimed 60 times (so far) that he had halted Operation Sindoor. The PM has kept completely quiet. Now comes this report of the US-China Economic and Security Commission of the US Congress that is simply unacceptable to India. Will the PM and the MEA register their objections and protest? Our diplomacy has suffered yet another severe setback,” Ramesh posted.

Uploading a video of Trump saying Modi had called him to say India is not going to war and that he responded saying “let’s make a deal”, Ramesh said in another X post: “Hours after an independent commission set up by the US Congress issued a report claiming that Pakistan achieved ‘military success over India’ during Operation Sindoor, the President of the US has once again trumpeted for the 61st time

the claim that he brought an end to Operation Sindoor by threatening to impose tariffs of 350% on India. He did this yesterday as well, during a US-Saudi Arabia conclave in which the Saudi Crown Prince was also present.”