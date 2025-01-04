Congress announces campaign to honour Gandhi, Ambedkar, Constitution and target Amit Shah

The Congress is not ready to let the controversy over Union home minister Amit Shah’s remarks in Parliament on Dr B.R. Ambedkar die down.

On Saturday, the opposition party announced a yearlong campaign that it said would connect villages and towns across India “with a powerful message of unity and social justice”.

First, a ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan’ will honour Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar, and the Constitution,

The Congress’s communications chief Pawan Khera called the three “pillars of justice, equality, and democracy, as they come under increasing attack by the government”.

According to Khera’s post on X (formerly Twitter) this Abhiyan started on Friday and ”will culminate on Jan 26, 2025, with a grand rally in Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow), Madhya Pradesh, the birthplace of Babasaheb Ambedkar, commemorating 75 years of our Constitution and Republic.

“To safeguard his legacy and values, the **#SamvidhanBachao Rashtriya Padayatra** will follow — spanning Jan 26, 2025, to Jan 26, 2026 — connecting villages and towns across India with a powerful message of unity and social justice,” Khera wrote.

“We reiterate our demand to sack the Home Minister, Amit Shah for his derogatory remarks against Dr Ambedkar,” he added.

The winter session of Parliament last year had ended on a tumultuous note with a united Opposition targeting Shah over his remarks on Ambedkar.

“Honourable sir, there is a fashion,” Shah had said in his speech in Hindi. “There is a fashion. Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they would take god’s name so much, they could have got heaven for seven births.

“It’s a good thing,” he had added.

In recent days, those who have criticised Shah for those remarks include Naveen Patnaik and Mayawati.