Commuters angry at HC brakes on bike taxis, fear higher travel costs in Bangalore

Commuters in Bengaluru have voiced strong opposition to the state government's recent ban on bike taxi services, which came into effect on Monday following a Karnataka High Court ruling.

The court upheld the state's directive prohibiting bike taxis until a proper regulatory framework is established.

According to the Karnataka transport department, using privately registered two-wheelers for commercial purposes such as bike taxis is illegal. Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said Karnataka was the first state in the country where a high court had imposed such a ban.

Bike taxi services began in Bengaluru in 2015 with the launch of Rapido, a homegrown ride-hailing platform. However, the concept dates back to the 1980s in the neighbouring state of Goa. In a city like Bengaluru —infamous for traffic congestion — bike taxis have become a preferred mode of transport for many. They offered an affordable and efficient alternative, especially as frustrations grew over frequent cancellations by cab and autorickshaw drivers.

Adithya Suresh, a programme assistant at Ranga Shankara, a theatre group in JP Nagar, said the ban would disrupt his daily commute. "Now I’ll have to shell out more money towards taking autorickshaw rides. Bike taxis are affordable, and they can commute through Bengaluru traffic in a jiffy. My colleagues are unhappy with the court verdict as it’s mostly affecting the youths," he said.