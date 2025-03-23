Colour bait Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal won’t bite amid Hindutva provocations

The Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, the target of a sustained Hindutva campaign that led to clashes and deaths four months ago, appears to have defused the latest saffron attempt at provocation during the holy month of Ramzan.

At a time the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been painting the mosque under high court orders, several Hindutva groups have suggested that if green paint is used, so should saffron.

Zafar Ali, a member of the mosque’s management committee, indicated the panel wouldn’t bite the bait.

"The ASI is painting the mosque walls and we have left the choice of colour to them," Ali told local reporters on Saturday. "We don’t want to get involved in any trivial debate just because some fanatics are trying to drag us into it."

Before the paint job, the mosque was entirely white except for a coat of green on portions of the pillars of its gate. The ASI, which has finished painting most of the walls as well as the gate, has so far used only white paint.

Several Hindutva groups had submitted memorandums to chief minister Yogi Adityanath through the local administration asking that either green not be used, or saffron paint be used alongside green paint.

The ASI, which takes care of the mosque, had initially rejected the management committee’s request to repair and paint the walls before the month of Ramzan, saying no such exercise was needed.

The management committee approached Allahabad High Court, which directed the central agency to whitewash and paint the façade and walls of the mosque.

"They are only using white paint, and the job is expected to be complete soon. They will also decorate the mosque with colourful lights," Ali said. "We will celebrate Eid with gaiety."

The management committee has been wary of controversies since a bloody clash outside the mosque killed four people on November 24, during a local court-ordered survey to ascertain whether the structure stood over a demolished temple.

Hindutva groups had petitioned the local court alleging Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had destroyed a Shiva temple and built the mosque over it, and demanding the mosque be handed over to Hindus. Sources said some people had kept up a chant of "Jai Shri Ram" during the survey.

Sources have said the survey report mentions the discovery of Hindu figurines on the mosque premises, a claim the mosque committee has dismissed as "fiction".