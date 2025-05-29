Centre notifies rules for joint command in armed forces under new defence act

The Centre has notified the rules formulated under the law that enable greater jointness and command efficiency in the armed forces.

The rules came into effect on May 27, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the notified subordinate rules, framed under Section 11 of the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act 2023, are intended to facilitate the effective implementation of the provisions laid down in the legislation.

"These rules are a critical enabler for the functioning of the Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs) and establish a comprehensive framework for discipline, administrative control and operational synergy," the ministry said.

"With the notification of these rules, the Act is now fully operational. This will empower the heads of the ISOs, enable the expeditious disposal of disciplinary cases…”

The Act ensures the requisite command and control of the existing inter-services organisations and empowers the officer-in-command of an inter-service organisation to maintain discipline and ensure proper discharge of duties of all personnel from the army, navy and IAF serving under his command.