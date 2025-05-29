MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 29 May 2025

Centre notifies rules for joint command in armed forces under new defence act

According to the ministry, the notified subordinate rules, framed under Section 11 of the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act 2023, are intended to facilitate the effective implementation of the provisions laid down in the legislation

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Published 29.05.25, 05:46 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The Centre has notified the rules formulated under the law that enable greater jointness and command efficiency in the armed forces.

The rules came into effect on May 27, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the ministry, the notified subordinate rules, framed under Section 11 of the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act 2023, are intended to facilitate the effective implementation of the provisions laid down in the legislation.

"These rules are a critical enabler for the functioning of the Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs) and establish a comprehensive framework for discipline, administrative control and operational synergy," the ministry said.

"With the notification of these rules, the Act is now fully operational. This will empower the heads of the ISOs, enable the expeditious disposal of disciplinary cases…”

The Act ensures the requisite command and control of the existing inter-services organisations and empowers the officer-in-command of an inter-service organisation to maintain discipline and ensure proper discharge of duties of all personnel from the army, navy and IAF serving under his command.

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Armed Forces Indian Air Force (IAF) Narendra Modi Government
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

1,704 days in jail without trial: Bail is the rule as per Supreme Court, but not for Umar Khalid

'Umar, who is not at fault, who was not in Delhi during the riots, is denied bail…. People who have committed heinous crimes are either not arrested or immediately released on bail,' father, S.Q.R. Ilyas, said
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Quote left Quote right

Brij Bhushan still mounting pressure on six women wrestlers to withdraw cases against him

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT