Centre moves SC to club pleas against Online Gaming Act challenged in multiple HCs

The Centre on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer to the apex court of multiple petitions filed in different high courts challenging “The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025”.

The transfer petition has been filed through the secretary of the ministry of electronics and information technology.

The impugned legislation prohibits offering or aiding online money games and related services, which involve a user paying money or other stakes in expectation of receiving monetary or other enrichment. This is irrespective of whether the game is based on skill, chance, or both.

It also prohibits advertising and facilitating financial transactions for such games and empowers the central government to block any information related to online money gaming services from public access.

The Act, which received the presidential assent, empowers the central government to take steps for the recognition and development of e-sports and online

social games.

The Act has been challenged by online game companies and other stakeholders in the high courts of Karnataka, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.