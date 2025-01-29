Campaign for Delhi polls heats up: Rahul Gandhi and BJP agree, on Kejriwal's 'sheesh mahal'

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit back at the AAP, days after a digital poster of the party appeared to portray the Congress leader as corrupt.

In a campaign speech in east Delhi’s Patparganj on Tuesday, Rahul said: “Earlier the candidate here was Sisodiaji, who is the architect of the liquor scam along with Kejriwal…. He ran away from here out of fear.”

Outgoing Patparganj MLA Manish Sisodia is contesting from Jangpura this time. He and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal were in jail pending a probe into the liquor policy scam.

“He (Kejriwal) talked about clean politics and the biggest liquor scam took place in Delhi and you saw his home.... I was thrown out of my house by Modiji, I handed them the keys and said you can take it and get lost. Kejriwalji lives in a sheesh mahal,” Rahul said.

The remodelled bungalow of the Delhi chief minister at 6 Flagstaff Road is referred to as the “sheesh mahal” by the BJP and the Delhi Congress for its opulence. He vacated it after coming out of jail and quitting as the chief minister last year.

Kejriwal lashed out at Rahul on X: “People are asking why Rahul Gandhi is silent on ‘Rajmahal’. Today Rahulji repeated the entire speech of the BJP in Delhi. Tell the public what agreement has been reached between the BJP and Congress?”

The AAP and Congress refer to the refurbished residence of the Prime Minister on Lok Kalyan Marg as “Rajmahal”.

“Modiji puts people in jail in fake cases like the liquor scam. Why haven’t you and your family been arrested in open-and-shut cases like National Herald? How did Robert Vadra get a clean chit from the BJP? It is better if you don’t preach on fear and bravery. The country knows who is a coward and who is brave,”Kejriwal wrote