Call for a kinder, sustainable world: Changemakers' tips to usher in growth

Environmental crusaders, leading politicians at ideological loggerheads, an actor and a Nobel laureate.

The list of speakers on Day 2 of ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit 2025 here on Saturday was eclectic, as were the ideas they dwelled on.

Three changemakers who have dedicated their lives to creating a better, more inclusive and sustainable world helmed a session titled “The humanitarian touch — creating a kinder universe”.

Building toilets is far from enough when we have other human beings cleaning our faecal waste, said Bezwada Wilson, national convener of the Safai Karmachari Andolan. “At least 12 people have died since the beginning of 2025 because of this. Just building toilets isn’t enough,” said Wilson, a Ramon Magsaysay Awardee who has spent decades fighting for dignity, justice and equality for sanitation workers.

Satyajit Bhatkal, CEO of Paani Foundation, who has empowered communities to fight water scarcity, said environmental campaigns could never be successful unless they became social movements. “All of us are polluters. We use plastic and dump filth in the rivers. Unless this changes, no government can do anything about this,” he said.

Ramveer Tanwar, widely known as the “Pond Man” for restoring water bodies across India, said village ponds had now turned into dumping grounds. “We must minimise waste to reduce water pollution since we lack the infrastructure to manage it,” he said.

Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot said despite the BJP’s electoral juggernaut led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “the idea of India was greater than one statesman and one party”.

He called out the Centre for changing the process of selecting the chief election commissioner (CEC). “Only voting right doesn’t make a democracy. Strengthening democratic institutions makes a democracy. Why has the government removed the CJI from the panel selecting the CEC and replaced it with a Union minister?” Pilot asked.

BJP MP and Union minister Piyush Goyal championed Modi’s vision of “Viksit Bharat”. “Trust is key, and people trust us. For us, the nation stands above party or individual. The people have full faith in our honourable Prime Minister,” he said.

At a time when the US is ramping up deportations, politician and author Shashi Tharoor hailed migration as a force multiplier. “History has proven to us that migration has always been a force multiplier, enriching both host nations and migrations. The question is not whether migrations should happen but whether nations will recognise the boundless potential it offers,” he said.

One of the most anticipated sessions featured actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan. “I have been very fortunate to be in a profession I love. For me, work is almost like playing,” he said.

At another session, Nobel laureate Venky Ramakrishnan discussed his book Why We Die that delves into ageing and examines efforts to extend the human lifespan.

The final session featured four sportsmen — Prakash Padukone, Viswanathan Anand, Geet Sethi and Leander Paes — discussing “breaking all barriers”.

Monk and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das, Arun Kumar of the RSS and Calcutta girl and Sreeleathers director Rochita Dey were among the other speakers.