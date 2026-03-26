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regular-article-logo Thursday, 26 March 2026

10 killed, over 20 injured in bus-pick up vehicle collision in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara

The incident took place near Simaria on Nagpur road, some 25 kilometres from district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey told PTI

PTI Published 26.03.26, 09:39 PM
An accident warning board on a road

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Ten persons were killed and more than 20 injured in a collision between a bus returning from a public function attended by the chief minister and a pick-up vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Thursday evening, a senior police official said.

The incident took place near Simaria on Nagpur road, some 25 kilometres from district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey told PTI.

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"Six men, three women and a child were killed in the accident," Pandey said.

The bus was carrying more than 40 passengers at the time of the accident, Kotwali station house officer Ashish Kumar added.

The injured have been taken to the district hospital and other medical facilities in the vicinity in ambulances and other vehicles, officials said.

The SP, collector and other senior officials are at the district hospital, they added.

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