British fighter's Kerala refuge: F-35 jet lands at Thiruvananthapuram airport due to low fuel

A British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala on Saturday night after running low on fuel during a sortie over the Indian Ocean.

The aircraft is currently parked at the airport’s general aviation terminal, where VIP planes are usually kept.

The jet made the emergency landing at 9.30pm on Saturday. The single-seater, single-engine aircraft had taken off from frigate HMS Prince of Wales (R09), the British Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, but could not land on it owing to a “dramatic worsening of the weather conditions”.

The Indian Air Force said in a statement that it was a fifth-generation stealth fighter, currently operating in the Indo-Pacific region. It recently completed a joint maritime exercise with the Indian Navy.

“A normal occurrence of diversion by F-35. The IAF is fully aware and has facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons. All assistance is being given and the IAF is in coordination with all agencies,” the IAF said in a statement.

“After experiencing a technical issue mid-air, the F-35 was escorted by Indian Air Force fighter jets and guided safely to the civilian airport in Kerala. The swift coordination between British and Indian defence authorities ensured a safe outcome, with no damage or injuries reported,” it added.

Sources told The Telegraph that the aircraft was allowed to refuel following the intervention of defence and immigration departments and a thorough security

inspection.

A source at the airport said it could not fly back on Sunday due to “technical issues”.

“The pilot has since been airlifted back to the aircraft carrier. A new fighter pilot has arrived. We believe he will fly the jet once it gets the permission,” the source said.

The F-35, which is capable of short take-offs and vertical landings, is among the most advanced jets in the world.