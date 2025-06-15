MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bridge over Pune's Indrayani River collapses, many tourists feared drowned

According to reports, eyewitnesses described the collapse as sudden and shocking, with no time for those on the bridge to react

Our Web Desk Published 15.06.25, 04:33 PM
Representational Image File picture

Some people are feared swept away after an iron bridge over the Indrayani River in Pune district of Maharashtra collapsed on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Three persons were rescued so far following the incident which occurred near Kundamala area in Maval tehsil, the cops said.

NDRF teams are conducting rescue operations at the spot, an official said.

"So far one person is believed to have been swept away while three others were rescued after the iron bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed as per the preliminary information," the official from Talegaon Dabhade police station said.

