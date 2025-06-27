BRICS wriggle room on West Asia lets India sign statement that steers clear of condemnation

A milder language than what was used in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation statement on Israel 12 days ago allowed India room to sign up on a BRICS document expressing concern over the situation in West Asia on Wednesday.

While the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) joint statement “on the escalation of the security situation in Middle East following the military strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran” says the air raids “constitute a violation of international law and the charter of the United Nations”, it names neither Israel nor the US.

Asked about the shift in stance between June 14 and June 25, external affairs ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal did not elaborate much other than point to the commonalities in the BRICS statement and India’s statements on the Israel-Iran conflict over the past month where “we have expressed deep concern on the escalation, and called for the route of dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and for bringing regional stability and peace”.

Unlike the SCO statement, which condemned Israel’s military strikes, the BRICS document steers clear of condemnation. “In the face of rising tensions with unpredictable consequences for international peace and security, as well as for the world economy, we underscore the urgent need to break the cycle of violence and restore peace. We call on all parties to engage through existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy, with a view to de-escalating the situation and resolving their differences through peaceful means.”