Border Security Force shoots dead Pakistani intruder along International Border in Punjab

The man was shot during the intervening night of May 7-8 in the Ferozepur sector

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 08.05.25, 02:12 PM
A Border Security Force (BSF) official stands guard at the Attari-Wagah Border, in Amritsar district, Punjab, Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

A Border Security Force (BSF) official stands guard at the Attari-Wagah Border, in Amritsar district, Punjab, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. PTI

The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in Punjab, officials said Thursday.

The man was shot during the intervening night of May 7-8 in the Ferozepur sector, they said.

He was found crossing the International Border purposefully in the dark, the officials said, adding that the body has been handed over to Punjab police.

Dr Manpreet Singh, Emergency Medical Officer, Ferozepur Government Hospital, said, "The body of an unknown person has been brought here by police."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

