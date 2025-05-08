Border Security Force shoots dead Pakistani intruder along International Border in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in Punjab, officials said Thursday.

The man was shot during the intervening night of May 7-8 in the Ferozepur sector, they said.

He was found crossing the International Border purposefully in the dark, the officials said, adding that the body has been handed over to Punjab police.

Dr Manpreet Singh, Emergency Medical Officer, Ferozepur Government Hospital, said, "The body of an unknown person has been brought here by police."

