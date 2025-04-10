Bomb threats to Red Fort and Jama Masjid declared hoax after security checks

A hoax bomb threat targeting Red Fort and Jama Masjid prompted the security agencies to rush to the spots and conduct thorough checks on Thursday morning, an official of Delhi Fire Services said.

The official said that a call was received at 9.03 am regarding a bomb in the premises of the monuments and teams were rushed immediately to the spot.

"We rushed one fire tender at the site and conducted thorough searches. However, nothing suspicious was found at the sites," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police in a statement said the bomb disposal teams and the CISF thoroughly checked the entire premises on receiving the call but nothing suspicious was found.

It was a hoax call, they said.

