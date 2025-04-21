MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 21 April 2025

Body of newborn girl found near burning garbage pile in Thane, cops register case

Some locals spotted the body near the garbage pile at Barodi village in Bhiwandi area at around 9 am on Sunday, an official from Narpoli police station said

PTI Published 21.04.25, 04:56 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

The body of a newborn girl has been found near a pile of burning garbage in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Some locals spotted the body near the garbage pile at Barodi village in Bhiwandi area at around 9 am on Sunday, an official from Narpoli police station said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After being alerted, local police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under section 94 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Newborn Babies
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Dhankhar absence at Vance arrival sparks sideline buzz after remarks against judiciary

Senior ministry of external affairs official denies anything amiss, insists ‘there no protocol that a Vice President must welcome a Vice President’
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Pope Francis will be remembered as a beacon of compassion by millions across world

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT