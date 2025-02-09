BJP's Delhi win puts Baijayant Panda in spotlight, boosts his political trajectory

BJP national vice-president and Kendrapara MP Baijayant, also known as Jay Panda, has seen his political stock rise following the saffron party’s resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly election.

Panda, who switched to the BJP from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in 2019 after differences with BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, served as the BJP’s in-charge for the Delhi election. The party’s victory is being partially attributed to his hard work and organisational skills.

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said: “Baijayant Panda has worked hard as the national vice-president of the party for many years. This time, he was entrusted with the party’s campaign in Delhi, and he delivered exceptionally. By fostering unity within the ranks, he ensured our grand success.”

Panda had also been in charge during the BJP’s Delhi municipal election campaign in 2022.

Reacting modestly to the party’s victory, Panda credited the success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“The people of Delhi have immense faith in the Prime Minister. They have faith in Modi’s guarantee,” Panda said, emphasising Modi’s appeal and hard work.

Political observers believe the BJP leadership, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, may reward Panda for his efforts in the Delhi polls. His role in securing BJP’s victory in Assam is also remembered by the party’s central leadership.

The Delhi victory is expected to bolster Panda’s position within Odisha BJP, where he has so far been overshadowed by heavyweights like Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab.

Political observers suggest this triumph may shift equations, potentially positioning Panda for greater responsibilities at both state and national levels.

Panda is also being considered for inclusion in the Union ministry.