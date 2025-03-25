BJP to distribute ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ Eid kits to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims

The BJP will distribute kits containing essential items to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims across the country on Eid.

Named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these kits will be called “Saugat-e-Modi," reports ANI.

As part of this effort, the BJP’s 32,000 minority morcha workers will collaborate with 32,000 mosques nationwide to reach and assist those in need.

According to reports, the scheme is being launched nationwide under the leadership of the BJP's minority wing, Alaap Sankhayak Morcha.

"It is expected that Eid will be celebrated on March 31. On that day, gifts with the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivered to 32 lakh poor Muslim families in the country," said Jamal Siddiqui, national president of the BJP's minority wing, to CNN-News18.

Along with food items, the kits will include clothes, vermicelli, dates, dry fruits, and sugar. Women's kits will contain fabric for suits, while men's kits will include kurta-pyjamas. According to sources, the cost of each kit will be around Rs 500 to 600.

The BJP minority front has also announced that it will organise an Eid Milan function by distributing Saugat-e-Modi kits at the district level.

Yasir Zilani, the national media in-charge of the minority morcha, explained that the initiative aims to promote welfare schemes among the Muslim community while strengthening political outreach for the BJP and NDA.

The same will be done during religious festivals of Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, this initiative by the BJP serves as a demonstration of the cultural values of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb (the syncretic fusion of Hindu and Muslim traditions).