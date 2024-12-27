BJP success mantra is propaganda: Former Odisha CM and BJD president Naveen Patnaik

Former chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the BJP’s success in the 2024 general elections was caused by its false propaganda, assurances, and empty promises.

Addressing the workers on the occasion of 28th foundation day of the Biju Janata Dal, Naveen said: “I can say that we have not been defeated and not even lost the trust and confidence of the people. The BJP came to power through false propaganda, assurances, and empty promises. Despite their false narratives, the BJP had secured less votes than the BJD.”

The former Odisha chief minister has asked the party workers to actively engage on social media to counter these narratives and give the BJP a befitting reply.

Naveen said: “When the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was formed on 26th December 1997, many doubted its survival. Many people said the party would fail to advance and cease to exist. This party would never achieve success. People even said I lacked political acumen. But because of the people’s blessings, I had the opportunity to serve the people.”

“Today, I can tell with confidence that the BJD has a bright future. The party is deeply connected with the emotions of the people. It has laid the foundation for a prosperous and vibrant state. The party and its symbol conch remain etched in the hearts of the people,” he said.

He asked the party workers to remain vigilant on social media and counter the false narratives of the BJP.

Criticising the Mohan Majhi-led government, Naveen said: “The biggest gift of the BJP government in the last six months has been inflation and the price rise of essential commodities. Prices of essential commodities like dal, rice, and vegetables have gone up. Because of the faulty paddy procurement policy, the farmers are suffering. Even the members of Mission Shakti are in distress. I wonder when the government will wake up from its deep slumber.”

Citing the achievements of his government, the BJD president said: “When the party came to power, there was overdraft. Over the periods, we overcame these challenges, crossed the hurdles and transformed the state into a revenue-surplus state. The state became known for fiscal discipline, women empowerment and turning the state into a sports capital of the county.”

The BJD maintained that it is no longer confined to the strict parameters of a political party but has transformed into a mass movement. After remaining in power for 24 years, the party is sitting in the Opposition for the first time.

While question marks were raised over the party’s survival following its electoral defeat and departure of several leaders, including two Rajya Sabha members, Naveen’s popularity appears to be growing by leaps and bounds every day.

Rajya Sabha member Sulata Deo told The Telegraph: “The party has evolved into a mass movement. Naveen has set up a system. I have already said in the Rajya Sabha, those who are saleable will always be sold.”