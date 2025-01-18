BJP-RSS ‘threat’ to Constitution: CPIML leader warns of 'manuvadi' system agenda

Amidst signs of the INDIA bloc crumbling, CPIML national general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has called for the unification of “constitution-loving people” against the “BJP-RSS”.

The senior communist leader, who was in the coal town of Dhanbad to attend party meetings, on Friday accused the BJP and the RSS of trying to end the constitution and imposing a “manuvadi” system in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dipankar Bhattacharya said: “Communist party will complete its 100th year of establishment in 2025 and RSS will also complete its centennial year. We should be aware of recent developments and statements of RSS-BJP leaders that they want to end the Indian constitution and establish the manuvadi system.”

Bhattacharya was addressing party workers during the inauguration of a party office in Chirkunda under Nirsa assembly constituency in Dhanbad district.

Jharkhand CPIML general secretary Manoj Bhakt said that their national general secretary, during his stay, had been discussing with party comrades about the recent statements made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union home minister Amit Shah. He said that those statements were clear indications about the BJP’s hidden agenda of ending the constitution.

Mohan Bhagwat had earlier this week claimed that India achieved its “true independence” on Ram Mandir’s construction day in Ayodhya. According to Bhagwat, the date of Ram temple consecration should be celebrated as “Pratishtha Dwadashi”.

“After India got its political independence from the British on August 15, 1947, a written Constitution was made according to the path shown by that specific vision, which comes out of the ‘self’ of the country, but the document was not run according to the spirit of the vision at that time,” Mohan Bhagwat had said on Monday at a function

in Indore.

Speaking during a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah had said in December: “Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai — Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata” (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have got a place

in heaven).”

“On January 26, the constitution of the country will complete its 75 years. The constitution-loving people have the biggest responsibility to unite and weaken the anti-constitution BJP government. The constitution and democracy loving people will have to fight against it together,” stressed Bhattacharya.

The statement assumes significance in the backdrop of INDIA bloc leaders’ recent statement on the future of the alliance forged to defeat the BJP in last year’s Lok Sabha polls.

In the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, the AAP and the Congress have announced to go solo and not forge an alliance while Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress have expressed their support for the AAP in Delhi leaving the Congress, which hopes to lead the INDIA bloc isolated.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had also sparked controversy with his statement that the INDIA bloc was only for the Lok Sabha election.